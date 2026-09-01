An artist’s impression of the Marina Square complex, which will include a new hotel, mall, luxury homes and offices.

Marina Square mall to close in March 2027 for redevelopment; new luxury homes and hotel to be added

Annabelle Liang

The Straits Times

Sept 1, 2026

The Marina Square shopping centre will close on March 31, 2027, for a redevelopment which will introduce features including luxury residences, a serviced apartment and offices into a wider site of more than 360,000 sq m.

The revamp will also result in the launch of a new 304-key hotel that will place guests close to the Marina Bay area, property developer Singapore Land Group (SingLand) said in a statement on Sept 1.

It joins the three existing hotels on-site – Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental Singapore – which will remain open throughout the redevelopment slated for completion in 2031.

The redevelopment will see Marina Square being refreshed into a four-storey retail mall, offering a broader variety of food and beverage options and pet-friendly environments, SingLand said.

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Three new towers will also be integrated into the site. This includes a 49-storey residential tower hosting 204 luxury homes, ranging from three- to five-bedroom apartments to penthouses.

Meanwhile, offices will occupy eight floors of a new mixed-use tower, providing around 13,000 sq m of lettable space.

SingLand noted that the Marina Centre district, which was completed in 1986, was the first to be developed within the wider Marina Bay area, combining offices, hotels and retail offerings.

Chief executive Jonathan Eu said the developer was taking the “opportunity to reimagine Marina Square as a more connected and compelling destination”.

“By adding residences, serviced apartments and workplaces alongside the existing hotels and repositioning the mall around experience-led retail, sports, wellness and community, we are creating a new ecosystem where people can live, work, stay and connect,” he added.

Ahead of the closure, SingLand said it will curate a calendar of events and activities to drive shopper footfall and support retail sales in the mall.

It will also work with stakeholders to minimise disruption and maintain accessibility to the hotels on-site during the redevelopment.

Further details will be announced at key milestones of the project, SingLand said.

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