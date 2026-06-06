The man was seen moving to a beat at a metro station in China.

Man’s solo dance performance at crowded China metro station amuses commuters: ‘Living his best life’

A man grooving to a beat and marching on the spot at a metro station in Changsha, China, caught the attention of fellow commuters, including an elderly woman who appeared to be holding back a chuckle.

A video of the impromptu performance was posted on Xiaohongshu on May 31, showing a man carrying a grey tote bag waiting at a crowded train station.

With wireless earphones in his ears, he marches on the spot while bobbing his head from side to side.

At one point, he thrusts his left hand forward and raises it to the sky, twirling around and repeating the marching motion while pointing to the train doors on every upbeat.

The “performance” continues, uninterrupted, until the video ends.

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Surrounding commuters appear unfazed and remain focused on their phones. An elderly woman standing to the man’s right notices the act and glances around at the other commuters before spotting the person filming the performance.

She appears to suppress a chuckle, walking forward and out of frame.

“What type of dance is this?” the caption asks.

The Xiaohongshu post garnered over 4,600 likes and 3,100 comments.

Netizens amused at commuter’s reaction

The video was also reposted by local Facebook page Singapore Incidents, where it received over 1,600 reactions.

In the comments section, netizens applauded the man for his bold move, while others were amused at reactions of nearby commuters.

“Let him be happy… if he never disturb you,” one netizen said, as some described his actions as “true happiness”.

Another said: “Man is living his best life! Taking ‘dance like nobody’s watching’ literally — love it!!”

Several netizens also poked fun at the elderly commuter’s expression, saying that she seemed to be trying to “control her laughter” or “in shock”.

“Aunty… you want to join say lah,” another joked.

Similar incidents have occurred in Singapore, including a video of a man singing and dancing on an MRT train that went viral on May 31.

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