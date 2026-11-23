A 42-year-old man who worked in Singapore was killed in a three-car collision in Johor Bahru.

Man who worked in S’pore, 42, killed in 3-car collision in JB, pronounced dead at scene

A 42-year-old man who worked in Singapore was killed in a three-car collision in Johor Bahru .

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened along Jalan Pantai at about 1.55am on Nov 22. His wife reportedly rushed to the scene after hearing about the crash.

He suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

In footage taken after the accident occurred, large crowds can be seen gathering at the scene. A woman is seen crying and being consoled by two others.

Car hit by another vehicle that veered into opposite lane

Preliminary investigations found that a Perodua Myvi driven by a 21-year-old man and a Nissan Almera driven by a 26-year-old man were travelling from Pasir Gudang towards Johor Bahru city centre.

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The 21-year-old driver is believed to have changed lanes and grazed the other vehicle, causing him to lose control of his car, reported The Star.

His vehicle then swerved into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the victim’s Toyota Vios, which was travelling towards Pasir Gudang.

The 42-year-old suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Hospital Sultan Ismail for a post-mortem.

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