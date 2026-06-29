The police on June 23 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tony Hou Wen Li. On June 24, the body of a 50-year-old man was...

Man who went missing on June 23 found dead in waters off Coney Island, no foul play suspected

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

June 28, 2026

A 50-year-old man who went missing on June 23 was found dead the following day in waters off Coney Island.

On the night of June 23, the police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tony Hou Wen Li, who was last seen at about 5.20am that day near Block 178 Edgefield Plains, in Punggol.

He was then wearing a dark shirt and shorts, and was carrying a black backpack.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at Coney Island at about 8.50am on June 24. The body of a 50-year-old man was subsequently retrieved from the waters.

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He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which said it received a call for assistance there at about 9.20am that day.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, adding that investigations are ongoing.

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