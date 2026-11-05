Huang Bocan starved and beat his 19-year-old sister for more than two months in 2021 in a flat at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1.

Man who tortured 19-year-old sister to death in Clementi gets life sentence for murder

Selina Lum

The Straits Times

Nov 5, 2026

A 34-year-old man who starved and beat his 19-year-old sister for more than two months in 2021 was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on Nov 5.

Huang Bocan, is the second person to be convicted over what prosecutors had described as “horrifying and senseless torture”.

His younger sister, Huang Baoying died on May 5, 2021, after she was starved, beaten and confined in the toilet in a flat at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1.

The owner of the flat, Lim Peng Tiong, 67, was sentenced to 14 years’ and 11 months’ jail on May 25 for his role in the abuse.

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Lim Peng Tiong was sentenced to 14 years’ and 11 months’ jail on May 25 for his role in the abuse. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Huang Bocan’s married girlfriend, Chee Mei Wan, 47, has also been charged with murder.

The victim died from a combination of severe malnutrition, sepsis and extensive blunt force trauma.

She weighed only 27.6kg at her autopsy, having lost 43 per cent of her body weight over 11 months from June 2020, when her weight was last recorded as 48.8kg.

Chee owned a company selling Herbalife products, which she called a club, where members pay to get discounts on products and could also sell the goods to their own clients.

The two siblings and Lim were members of the club, and Chee was their “coach”.

Chee introduced a system of fines to “correct” the bad habits of club members that she felt would negatively affect sales, which in turn would affect her commission.

This evolved into a punishment system where those who made mistakes had to perform exercises such as squats.

The victim was punished the most because Chee and Huang Bocan thought she lacked discipline and motivation, and performed poorly in product sales.

She was deprived of food, forced out of the flat to fend for herself, chained to a railing beside the toilet bowl, and brutally beaten.

In end-December 2020, Huang Bocan and Chee agreed to “challenge” the victim by restricting her food consumption.

From January 2021, he got her to transfer all her money into his bank account, giving her an allowance of $20 to $30 a week.

She was allowed only one meal a day, ostensibly to teach her about hunger and to be grateful for her food.

Things took a turn for the worse in April to May 2021 when the victim was totally deprived of food for days and was only allowed to drink water.

The victim was also forced out of the flat on several occasions. Once, Huang Bocan cut her hair before chasing her out, to humiliate her because he knew that she loved her long hair.

From February to May 2021, Chee and Huang Bocan started confining the victim in the toilet.

When Chee and Huang Bocan realised that she was leaving the toilet to look for food, the victim was chained to a railing beside the toilet bowl.

The victim was also frequently beaten with a wooden pole that was used for hanging laundry.

Punished again

On the night of May 4, 2021, Chee allegedly wanted to punish her for lying about whether she had done her squats.

When the victim remained quiet during the beating, Chee and Huang Bocan saw this as defiance.

The trio tried several ways to get a reaction out of her, including holding her head in a basin of iced water.

Salt was poured on the wound on her calf, and she was tied up under a tap and drenched with water.

After midnight on May 5, the trio tried to wake her, but to no avail.

When they eventually decided to call for an ambulance, they agreed to lie to the authorities and present a false account to protect Chee.

Huang Bocan also deleted photographs and videos from his phone that showed the victim’s bruises. He had shown these to her to remind her of the consequences of making mistakes.

He also deleted audio recordings from his phones of the victim being scolded for her mistakes.

Paramedics reported the case to the police after they saw bruises on the victim’s body.

Chee’s case is pending in court.

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