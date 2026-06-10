Pua Thiam Guan, 57, pleaded guilty on June 9 to four voyeurism charges over his offences committed in 2024.

Man who took upskirt videos of women while shopping with wife handed 11 weeks’ jail

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

June 9, 2026



A man who took multiple upskirt videos of four women while shopping with his wife at VivoCity shopping mall has been sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail.

Pua Thiam Guan pleaded guilty on June 9 to four voyeurism charges over his offences committed on Feb 20, 2024.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay said the 57-year-old and his wife were at VivoCity when he activated the video recording function on his mobile phone and walked into a Watsons outlet.

There, he recorded a video of a woman in shorts. Pua later admitted during police investigations that he took the video, which captured her buttocks and face, for his sexual gratification.

After leaving the health and beauty retailer, he went to Golden Village, which was packed with moviegoers.

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While at the lobby, Pua had the urge to film women in short skirts and took upskirt videos of three victims.

One of the women realised what he was doing and confronted him. She then snatched his phone before her friend apprehended him.

Police arrived later and arrested Pua. They found voyeuristic images on his phone of other women taken on seven separate occasions between January and February 2022.

His phone also contained 165 obscene videos, which Pua had downloaded.

Those found guilty of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

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