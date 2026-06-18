Man who stabbed friend near Tampines MRT station after heated argument handed jail term

Andrew Wong

The Straits Times

June 17, 2026

During a heated argument with his friend, a man pulled out a knife and stabbed his friend twice in public, leaving the victim with a wound so deep that there was a laceration on his liver.

Mohamed Sufian Mohamed Sabri was on June 16 sentenced to a jail term of nine months and 19 days after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

Court documents show that the 53-year-old offender and the victim, 57, were known to each other. The pair would often meet with their mutual friends at a restaurant in Tampines Central 1.

On Dec 18, 2025, the pair met up at the restaurant with their friends and got into an argument with each other before parting ways. The nature of the argument was not disclosed.

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The next day, Sufian spotted the victim eating with another friend inside the restaurant.

Sufian and the victim exchanged words outside the eatery and it escalated into a physical altercation.

The offender then pulled out a knife with a 13cm blade and stabbed his friend twice – once in his left forearm and once in his back, before dropping the knife and running away.

The injured man tried to give chase but was unsuccessful.

Passers-by called the police when they found the bloodied man near Tampines MRT. He was sent to Changi General Hospital.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeo Kee Hwan said that the blood loss resulted in the victim being in a state of confusion at the time of surgical intervention.

He was hospitalised for four days.

Yeo had sought for an uplift in Sufian’s sentence as he had previously been sentenced to six months in jail on July 16, 2025, for possessing a karambit knife – which is a knife with a small, curved blade – at the same location.

Yeo argued that the present case represented an escalation in Sufian’s offending behaviour, as he not only possessed a knife in public again but had also gone on to use the weapon to stab another man.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

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