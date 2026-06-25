The incident took place on June 23.

Man who allegedly molested 11-year-old girl in Woodlands arrested within a day

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl.

The police said that they received a report on June 23 at about 8.30pm that a man had allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 50.

Through follow-up investigations and police camera images, officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department identified the man and arrested him within a day of the report, the police said in a news release on June 25.

The man will be charged in court on June 26 with the offence of outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 10 years, and caning.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The police reiterated that it has zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community.

Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Victims of molestation should move away from the perpetrators and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so.

While ensuring their personal safety, the police reminded victims to try to note key details such as the perpetrator’s physical appearance, clothing, the time and location of the incident.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.