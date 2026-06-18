Investigations revealed that the man, who was arrested, had consumed alcohol before driving.

Man who allegedly drove at 114kmh before 2024 Bukit Timah accident to be charged with traffic offences

Sherlyn Sim

The Straits Times

June 17, 2026

A 29-year-old man is expected to be handed several charges on June 18 for an incident in 2024 where his car collided with a school bus in Bukit Timah after he allegedly drove dangerously and above the speed limit there.

In a statement on June 17, the police said they were alerted at about 6am on March 6, 2024, to an incident involving a black car that was moving against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road and then stopped while facing oncoming traffic.

The man sped off when officers arrived and approached the car, the police added.

They said officers spotted the car travelling at high speed along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road about 15 minutes later.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The car was seen weaving dangerously through traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue, and reached an average speed of at least 114 kmh, which was above the speed limit along that stretch of road, according to the police.

The car later beat a red light at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue before colliding with a private bus that was making a U-turn at the junction.

The car then veered to the left, hit a lamp post, and stopped on a grass verge, where it caught fire.

After colliding with a private bus, the man’s car veered to the left, hit a lamp post, and stopped on a grass verge, where it caught fire. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The car driver and his three passengers managed to escape from the burning vehicle.

Two schoolchildren on the bus, then aged eight and nine, along with the car driver and his three passengers, were taken conscious to National University Hospital. The driver was subsequently arrested.

The bus was ferrying four pupils of Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), or ACS (Junior), at the time of the collision.

The police said investigations revealed that the driver had consumed alcohol before driving, and had a previous conviction in 2019 for drink driving and inconsiderate driving.

The man is expected to be charged in court with the following offences:

Drink driving

Dangerous driving causing hurt

Allowing a vehicle to remain at rest in a position causing danger to other road users

Failing to provide breath specimen at scene

Failing to conform to traffic directional sign by driving against the flow of traffic

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.