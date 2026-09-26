Mr Loo Khai Oon said he has been visiting his wife’s grave every day for almost nine years.

Man visits late wife’s grave every day for 9 years: ‘I’ll try my best every day, until I cannot come’

For nearly a decade, a man in Malaysia has visited his late wife’s grave every morning, rain or shine.

Malaysian Instagram page @storiemy_, which highlights human-interest stories, posted a video highlighting the 65-year-old retired crane operator’s dedication.

Loo’s daily visits to his late wife

The video follows Mr Loo Khai Oon on one of his thousands of pilgrimages to United Hokkien Cemeteries in Paya Terubong, Penang, to visit the grave of his wife, Lim Oon Bin.

According to Loo, life was normal until 2015, when Lim began coughing incessantly without getting better.

Sensing that something was amiss, Loo urged Lim to see a doctor, who later diagnosed her with leukemia.

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Loo said he cried every day taking care of her, unable to keep it together seeing his partner suffer through the illness. In response, his wife comforted him, assuring him that she would never leave his side.

It was then that Loo promised himself that if she died, he would visit her every morning until the day he physically could not do so.

I’ll try my best every day, until I cannot come

“She’s always been so understanding,” Loo reminisced. “If I’m in difficulty, she would help me.”

After only two months, Loo’s wife succumbed to the illness.

“I miss her a lot.” Loo said longingly in the video, “I wish I can talk to her.”

Daily pilgrimage continues even after nine years

Loo also took the opportunity to offer some advice to elderly couples.

“Time don’t wait for people. If he or she passes away, then you will regret,” he said, before expressing his wish for others to lead a happy life.

“Don’t (be) like me ah,” Loo said, prompting the person behind the camera to immediately disagree.

At the time of recording, Loo had been visiting his wife’s grave daily for almost nine years. He said that if it rained, he would wait for the weather to clear before making his way to the cemetery.

‘I will never miss serving my wife, and I will do it in the coming days’

The video, posted in May 2025, recently went viral, with many netizens praising Loo and describing their relationship as “true love”.

Loo’s story has also been widely covered by other Malaysian news sites, with articles and videos documenting his daily visits dating back to 2022.

In a separate interview with The Star, Loo revealed that he was married to Lim for 27 years.

As part of his daily visit, Loo said he would bring along Lim’s favourite breakfast and coffee to her grave -- which is located about 15 kilometres from where he stayed.

“I will never miss serving my wife, and I will do it in the coming days. Do until I cannot come,” declared Loo.

Loo added that he would kiss Lim’s photo at her grave as a parting gesture before leaving.

The retired crane operator also revealed that he had tattooed a portrait of Lim on his chest so he could have her with him wherever he went.

“So, she will follow me wherever I go,” said Loo, clutching a tissue as he became emotional.

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