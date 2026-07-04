The man was seen carrying the girl across the road and dumping her into a river.

Man throws younger sister into river in Guangdong after alleged mental illness episode

A young girl was thrown into a river in Guangdong Province, China, by her older brother, who is believed to have been suffering from mental illness at the time.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 1 in Xilu Town, Chaoyang District, Shantou, according to Hong Kong news outlet HK01.

CCTV footage posted by Taiwan’s EBC News showed a man dressed in blue following the toddler while repeatedly looking around. At one point, the pair disappears from the camera’s view.

Seconds later, the man reemerges carrying the girl, rushing across the road, and throwing her into a nearby river before fleeing the scene.

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Girl rescued by 2 passers-by

An electric scooter rider who witnessed the incident rushes to the railing, climbs over it and jumps into the water to rescue the girl.

Another woman riding an electric scooter stops to help, pulling the girl over the railing and carrying her to safety.

The man in blue, who had thrown the girl over the railing into the river, later returned to the scene with an elderly person. The girl was then led away by the elderly person and another adult, while the man in blue followed behind them.

Man was girl’s biological older brother

Police investigations revealed that the man in blue was the girl’s biological older brother. Authorities believe his actions were triggered by a mental illness episode.

He has since been admitted to a psychiatric treatment facility.

Following the incident, the Shantou Foundation for Justice and Courage, a regional non-profit organisation focused on promoting social justice, commended the two passers-by for their swift actions in rescuing the girl.

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