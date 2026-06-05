The man was sentenced to 42 weeks’ jail on June 4.

Man throws bird cage from 10th floor of Hougang HDB block during argument with mother, gets 42 weeks’ jail

A man who was intoxicated threw a bird cage from the 10th floor of a Hougang HDB block during an argument with his mother, killing all three pet lovebirds inside.

The defendant, Daniel, 33, faced 10 charges, including voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, animal cruelty, and assault. The prosecution proceeded with five charges, with the remaining charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 42 weeks’ jail on June 4.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Daniel had consumed between six and eight cans of beer at their Hougang flat on Feb 16. At about 7pm, his mother noticed that he had placed a knife near a bird cage containing three lovebirds he had kept as pets for about six years.

She removed the knife, which angered him and led to an argument between the pair. During the dispute, Daniel carried the bird cage outside and hurled it from the 10th floor.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

One of the birds died from the impact, while another was rescued by a member of the public but succumbed to its injuries before officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) arrived. The third bird survived for three days before dying from its injuries.

A veterinarian from NParks’ Animal and Veterinary Service confirmed that the birds’ injuries were consistent with a fall from height. The birds died from injuries to their respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

Court documents also revealed that Daniel had been arrested on Aug 24, 2025, for an alleged offence under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act. He had been granted bail on the day of his arrest, meaning the present offences were committed while he was out on bail.

Assaulted auxiliary police officer while in remand

After his arrest, Daniel was remanded at Woodlands Police Division.

As he had recently undergone knee surgery, an auxiliary police officer escorted him to a medical room at about 3.09am on Feb 17 for an assessment.

A doctor on duty attempted to obtain Daniel’s medical history, but he refused to cooperate.

At about 3.18am, while the officer was escorting him out of the medical room, Daniel headbutted the officer on the right side of their lower jaw. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The officer later sought treatment at Woodlands Health Campus due to discomfort in their lower jaw, and was given one day of medical leave.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.