The man was sentenced to one year and two weeks’ jail and was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine.

Man threatens to leak ex-girlfriend’s intimate photo, then sends nude images of himself to Sentosa hotel

A man who threatened to leak an intimate photo of his former girlfriend unless she admitted to cheating on him later sent nude photos and explicit videos of himself to a hotel in Sentosa while staying there.

He was sentenced to one year and two weeks’ jail, and fined $4,000 on July 2.

The offender, Agarwal Somesh Kumar, a 47-year-old Nepalese national, faced eight charges. He pleaded guilty to four charges, including distributing obscene materials and deliberately causing harassment, alarm, or distress. The remaining charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Court documents showed that on Aug 18, 2024, Agarwal e-mailed an intimate photograph of his former girlfriend to her.

He also demanded that she meet him and admit to cheating, threatening to distribute the photo to ruin her reputation if she failed to do so.

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In the photo, her face was visible and she appeared to be wearing lingerie.

Fearing for her safety, the woman lodged a police report on the morning of Aug 21 that year.

Sent explicit images of himself to hotel

Agarwal committed further offences while under investigation.

Between Apr 5 and 7, 2025, he stayed at Siloso Beach Resort on Sentosa. On Apr 6, he sent two obscene videos and seven explicit photographs of himself via WhatsApp to the hotel’s duty phone.

One video showed Agarwal masturbating, while the other showed him watching pornography with his genitals exposed.

Two photographs exposed his lower body, and the remaining images depicted him wearing lingerie.

He was subsequently arrested by the police, and drugs were found in his hotel room. Agarwal later admitted to consuming methamphetamine.

According to Shin Min Daily News, defence counsel requested a lighter sentence during mitigation and told the court that Agarwal had suffered from depression for the past 10 years.

The lawyer argued that by sending the nude images and videos to the hotel’s duty phone, the primary target of humiliation was Agarwal himself, and that his self-destructive behaviour reflected his poor mental state.

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