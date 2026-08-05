Man threatened with parang and ‘abducted’ in his vehicle, which crashed during police chase

Two men and two women, aged between 30 and 38, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of abduction and possession of a scheduled weapon.

The police said they were alerted on Aug 4 at about 1.55am to a case in which a man was threatened by a group of people with a parang at a carpark in Canberra Street, Sembawang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been confronted by the four suspects due to a dispute over a car rental agreement.

A 38-year-old man from the group then allegedly brandished a parang and threatened the victim, who was “asked to sit in the front passenger seat of his vehicle,” said police.

The victim was driven to another location by the 38-year-old man, with a 36-year-old man seated as the rear passenger.

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Acting on information received, officers from Woodlands Police Division located the victim’s vehicle.

The 38-year-old man fled in the vehicle — with the victim and other man inside — upon sighting the police, who gave chase.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

According to the police, the pursuit ended when the vehicle collided into a lamppost at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

Following the crash, the 36-year-old man fled on foot while the 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene, with a parang recovered in his possession.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The 36-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 38, were separately arrested through follow-up investigations. Police investigations against them are ongoing.

The 38-year-old man will be charged in court on Aug 5 with the offence of abduction and possession of a scheduled weapon.

The offence of abduction carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of possession of a scheduled weapon carries a jail term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

The police said they take a serious view of these blatant and dangerous acts and will spare no effort to track down those involved.

“Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” they added.

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