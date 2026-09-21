Man ‘super very angry’, says Encik Tan served him iced blueberry instead of bandung and refused to change it

A TikToker’s rant over being served the wrong drink at an Encik Tan outlet has gone viral, with netizens divided over whether he was overreacting or the staff should have replaced it.

TikTok user @alexchan_family_xiaofei said he had ordered a bandung at the Encik Tan outlet at Our Tampines Hub on Sept 19, but was served an iced blueberry drink instead.

According to him, staff refused to change the drink after he raised the issue.

“I order Bandung, end up the person give me this one,” he says in the video, pointing to the menu at the counter.

“OK, then cannot change. I ask already, cannot change some more,” he adds. “Very good ah.”

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He then walks back to his table to show what he says is the untouched iced blueberry drink before asking viewers to like and share his post.

Part of the on-screen title reads: “I’m super very angry.”

The 65-second clip, which appears to have been recorded openly in full view of customers and outlet staff, has since racked up more than 53,900 views, 730 reactions and 80 comments.

In his bio, alexchan_family_xiaofei described himself as a “single father living with my three children together”.

What are the expectations for customer service when a wrong drink is served?

Reactions were mixed, with some saying he had blown the matter out of proportion.

“Get one wrong drink nia, I thought what life and death situation,” said one TikToker.

“Wow, because of one drink, you want the shop to be closed down, is it?” another commented.

Yet another said: “This kind (of) customer better ban them altogether.”

Others felt the outlet should simply have replaced the drink if the mistake was theirs.

“Bad customer service laaa... they should change and follow the customer’s order,” said a TikToker.

“Why cannot change if it is not your mistake?” another asked.

Several netizens also felt it was too small an issue to get so upset over.

“Small issue. I buy for you 10 lah,” one joked.

“Easy, la, just don’t take the drink and reorder the drink that you want, la,” another said.

A third added: “Relax, bro, there are other bigger things in life to be angry about. It is a 350ml drink of liquid.”

Others asked if he could show his receipt to prove what he had ordered.

“This kind of thing must show receipt one. If not, is you order wrong already,” said one commenter.

Some also chimed in with their own experiences at the same outlet.

One netizen claimed their dine-in order had been served in a takeaway box.

“Still charge box money (the takeaway packaging), say we are unreasonable and troublesome. Worse, still chased customers out, saying they don’t want to sell to us and don’t want to see us at their shop,” the netizen alleged.

“Complain to the company, also never reply.”

Stomp has reached out to the original poster for more details and to Encik Tan for comment.

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