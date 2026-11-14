The man struggled to mount the unicycle twice before succeeding on the third attempt.

Man struggling to mount unicycle at Punggol pedestrian crossing sparks safety concerns among netizens

A video of a man making multiple attempts to mount a unicycle at a pedestrian crossing in Punggol has sparked a debate on safety.

Footage of the encounter was shared by Instagram user @its_deepra_official on Nov 7 with the caption, “Single wheel ride in Singapore”. The surroundings suggest that the incident took place at the junction of Punggol Drive and Edgedale Plains.

The video starts with the man seated on the unicycle, with one hand pressed against a traffic light for support.

The clip then cuts to another scene, where the man is standing next to his unicycle.

As the pedestrian light turns green, he attempts to get on the unicycle but fails twice.

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He succeeds on his third attempt. However, as he rides across the pedestrian crossing, he appears wobbly, with his arms flailing as he seemingly tries to maintain his balance.

The man is then seen riding along the pavement on Punggol Drive as the video ends.

Netizens raise safety concerns

The video has since garnered more than 180,000 views. An edited version of the reel was shared on The SG Daily Facebook page on Nov 12, where it racked up more than 130,000 views, 500 reactions, and 110 comments.

Netizens raised safety concerns about the uncommon transport device, with some wondering if it had brakes.

“Where are the brakes for this one?” one Facebook user asked.

“Wait. Isn’t this a fixie, too, given it does not have hand brakes?” another queried.

Others felt that the size of the device and the rider’s apparent lack of proficiency could pose a safety concern.

“So great but very dangerous OK, uncle,” said a netizen. “Too big for his own good,” another said. A third added: “He doesn’t look skilled enough.” And yet another said: “Just waiting for an accident lor.”

Some wondered if the use of such a device was permitted, with one netizen even calling for it to be banned.

“Land Transport Authority (LTA)/Traffic Police kindly look into the risk factors involved with public safety. Suggest immediately ban this unicycle on the road and implement heavy fines for first time offenders and do include double fine and jail terms for repeated offenders,” said the Facebook user.

LTA’s website classifies unicycles under as a non-motorised personal mobility device.

Although such devices are not allowed on roads, they are allowed on shared path, cycling paths, and footpaths.

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