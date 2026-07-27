The man attempting to raise the longer section of the folding boom arm; using the intercom after snapping it.

Man snaps carpark barrier after epic struggle at People’s Park Complex: ‘His feud with the gantry got personal’

An elderly man was filmed destroying the barrier arm of a carpark exit gantry at People’s Park Complex after what appeared to be a prolonged struggle to get past it.

A 59-second video shared by Instagram account @sgfollowsall on July 26 shows the man repeatedly trying to lift the folding drop arm of the gantry.

He first pushes the arm upwards but is unable to keep it raised, so he forces it around the gantry cabinet, snapping off the longer section of the boom arm in the process.

After placing the detached longer piece aside, he continues trying to raise or lower the remaining shorter section, at one point even pressing his weight on it, but to no avail.

He then walks to the access terminal and appears to press a button, possibly to activate the intercom, before the video ends.

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The video has garnered more than 117,000 views and 1,200 reactions, with netizens divided over the man’s actions. While some sympathised with him, others described what he did as vandalism.

Netizens debate the man’s actions

Some netizens were amused by the incident.

“Apeck (old man) what are you doing?????” asked an Instagram user.

Another joked: “His feud with the gantry has got really personal.”

Others were more critical.

“Typical entitled uncle. How embarrassing!” said a netizen.

Another said: “You just have to pay for the damage you caused. That’s really stupid.”

A third felt the man should simply have used the intercom and waited. “Stupid… just press the 24/7 intercom.”

However, others felt the carpark operator was partly to blame.

“Most of the time the carpark management (is) sleeping on the job. Can’t be everyone stuck there waiting for them to lift the barrier,” said one in defence of the man.

Some admitted they could relate to the man’s frustration.

“I have been so angry with the gantry many times but I never (had the guts) to do this,” said one. “Hope we’ll have more people like this, to dismantle all these obstructions,” another added.

Several users also wondered if the man might have been acting on directions from the carpark operator.

“Maybe he also got an instruction via the intercoms to force open the gantry, who knows right?” suggested one.

“Sometimes the control center will ask (you) to push the drop arm up, happened to me at my carpark. at least it worked, this one really stuck,” another shared.

Stomp has reached out to People’s Park Complex’s management for comment.

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