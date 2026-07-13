A man was seen hovering a young child over a rubbish bin so she could relieve herself.

Man slammed for holding child over rubbish bin to defecate at Kuala Lumpur airport despite nearby toilet

A man has drawn widespread criticism after he was filmed holding a young child over a public rubbish bin so she could defecate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, despite a toilet reportedly being nearby.

In a Threads post uploaded on July 13, user @zaraaleesya4 shared a video showing the man balancing the child over the rubbish bin, along with a photo of him squatting beside a stroller with the child inside.

The video appears to show the child defecating into the bin.

The post was captioned: “They just let their child poop in the rubbish bin even though the toilet was right behind. The whole boarding gate ended up smelling.”

According to Malaysian news site Weird Kaya, the incident took place while passengers were waiting to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Penang.

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The post has since amassed more than 640 likes and over 80 comments.

‘Even my cat knows how to poop in its litter box’

Many netizens expressed disgust over the man’s lack of hygiene in a public space, describing it as “filthy”.

“Even my cat knows how to poop in its litter box,” a commenter wrote.

Several questioned why the nearby toilet was not used instead.

Another said: “So stupid. The airport is the place with the most toilets.”

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