The man was particularly shocked by the rat’s huge size.

A man was left startled after spotting a “huge” rat lurking inside an eatery at Hillion Mall.

In a video uploaded to Threads on Nov 23, user @kerisikdalamrendang captured a brown rat hiding under one of the eatery’s chairs.

As the man approaches, the rat scurries away before coming to a stop beneath another chair.

As the man approaches, the rat scurries away before coming to a stop beneath another chair. PHOTO: KERISIKDALAMRENDANG/THREADS

Man shocked by rat’s huge size

Speaking to Stomp, the man, who wished to be known only as Remy, said he was walking past the eatery at around 11.20pm on Nov 23 when something caught the corner of his eye.

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The 40-year-old food and beverage worker noted that even though most stalls were closed at the time, there were no shutters to block access to the premises. He suspected this could have made it easier for rats to enter.

Remy, who was making his way to the supermarket at the time, said he was particularly shocked by how big the rat was.

Even though Remy claims he was used to seeing rats in food establishments from his time working in Europe, he has since lodged a report via the OneService app.

Stomp has reached out to the eatery and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for comment.

‘At first I thought it’s a rabbit’: Netizens

The post attracted dozens of comments, with many expressing shock at the rat’s size and others voicing their disgust.

“At first I thought it’s a rabbit,” a user said.

Some urged Remy to report the sighting, while another commenter described the encounter as “scary” .

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