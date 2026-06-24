The man threatened to “make her go viral” after she ignored his texts.

Man secretly films sex with domestic helper, threatens to ‘make her go viral’ when she ends relationship

A Bangladeshi man who secretly recorded his sexual relations with a domestic helper he met on TikTok circulated her nudes and threatened to “make her go viral” when she tried to end the relationship.

Emran, who goes by one name, faced three charges related to voyeurism and intentionally distributing intimate images without consent. The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail.

According to court documents, Emran met the 32-year-old domestic helper on TikTok in March 2025, and the pair subsequently entered an online romantic relationship.

On March 30, they arranged to meet at a hotel in the Kallang area. The accused hung his trousers on a wall and placed his mobile phone inside a pocket with the camera facing the bed, secretly recording their sexual activity.

During the encounter, the victim noticed that the phone’s camera was pointed towards the bed and confronted Emran, demanding that he delete the recording.

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However, the video remained stored in the phone’s “Recently Deleted” folder.

The following day, the victim contacted Emran to confirm whether the video had been completely deleted. He then admitted that he still possessed the original recording.

The victim subsequently decided to end the relationship and stopped responding to Emran’s calls and messages.

Threatened to ‘make her go viral’

In April 2025, Emran sent the victim two screenshots of her performing a sexual act on him, threatening to send them to her friends and “make her go viral” if she continued to ignore him.

He had blurred his own body and genitals in the screenshots, but the victim’s face remained clearly visible in both images.

On April 11, three of the victim’s friends informed her that an anonymous TikTok user had sent them the same images.

The accused was eventually arrested on Dec 9, 2025.

The prosecution pointed out that despite being in a relationship with the victim, the accused abused her trust by recording the intimate encounter without her consent.

He also retained the original video even though he was asked to delete the recording.

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