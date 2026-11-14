A 75-year-old was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

Man riding power-assisted bicycle dies after accident with car in Hougang

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Nov 13, 2026

A 75-year-old man who was riding a power-assisted bicycle has died after an accident with a car in Hougang on Nov 13.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road at about 11.25am.

The cyclist was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

The police said the car driver, a 54-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing investigations.

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This is the third reported fatal accident in three days involving a cyclist.

On Nov 12, a 24-year-old cyclist died after an accident with a tipper truck in Changi.

The day before, a 37-year-old cyclist died after an accident involving a tipper truck in Katong. The truck driver was arrested.

Traffic accidents involving cyclists have been on the rise, with a surge of almost 25% reported in 2025.

There were 772 accidents involving cyclists in 2025, compared with 620 such accidents in 2024 and 581 in 2023.

Of the accidents in 2025, 17 were fatal. In comparison, there were 13 fatal accidents in 2024 and 15 in 2023.

Cyclists include those using power-assisted bicycles, recumbent bicycles, trishaws and tricycles.

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