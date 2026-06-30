Man releases birds from NParks trap in Havelock, claims he felt lonely

The man used a stone to break a padlock securing the trap.

A man who damaged a bird trap on two occasions and released four birds was sentenced to 24 days’ jail after telling the court he empathised with the trapped animals because he often felt lonely.

Mohd Yusrin Bin Mohd Yusof pleaded guilty in the State Courts to one count of committing an act that disrupted the performance of a public agency. Four other related charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The damage required repairs amounting to about $3,150.

Damaged bird trap on 2 occasions

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the court heard that a wildlife pest control contractor placed a bird trap on a grass verge near Block 51 Havelock Road between March 1 and 7. The effort was part of a bird population management operation implemented by the National Parks Board (NParks).

At about 12.38am on March 2, Yusrin used a stone to smash the padlock securing the trap, allowing three birds to escape.

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At the time, he was out on bail after being charged for theft and stealing in 2025.

The contractor inspected the trap later that morning and replaced the damaged lock.

However, at about 10.59pm the same day, Yusrin returned to the site. There, he lifted and pushed over the trap, causing it to collapse and release one more bird.

The prosecution argued that acts of mischief that obstruct the work of public agencies could have serious consequences.

In mitigation, Yusrin admitted he had damaged the trap because he wanted to free the birds, saying he felt sorry for them. He also stated that he had no friends and often felt lonely, causing him to empathise with the trapped birds.

Sympathy does not excuse damaging traps: Judge

The judge noted during sentencing that the offence was a serious one — while some people may sympathise with animals caught in traps, this could not justify or excuse damaging the traps.

“As a society, we need to regulate certain things. You cannot let compassion override reason to the extent that you disregard what you are and are not allowed to do,” the judge said.

According to court documents, NParks removed more than 12,000 crow nests and 20,000 crows from urban hotspots across Singapore between 2024 and 2025. However, public feedback regarding crows increased between 2023 and 2025.

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