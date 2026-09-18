Man rapes woman after hiding behind bedroom door, flees NZ — SPF reveals how he was arrested in S’pore

The Chinese national who later pleaded guilty to raping a woman in her Auckland home was arrested in Singapore after New Zealand authorities sought his extradition.

Stomp had asked the Singapore Police Force (SPF) how Zhang was allowed to enter Singapore, when authorities became aware that he was wanted in New Zealand, and the circumstances of his subsequent arrest here.

In response, SPF said Zhang Xuesong, 42, was arrested here on July 18, 2025, following a request from New Zealand.

He remained in custody until he was extradited to New Zealand on Sept 18 that year.

The police said the alleged offences, which included rape, were committed in Auckland on March 26, 2024.

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On July 7, 2025, the Attorney-General’s Chambers received a request from New Zealand authorities for Zhang’s provisional arrest.

After assessing that the legal requirements for extradition had been met, SPF applied to the Singapore Courts for a warrant of arrest.

The warrant was granted and subsequently executed by SPF.

Hid behind woman’s bedroom door

As Stomp previously reported, Zhang had worked at a construction site next to the victim’s home in Massey, West Auckland, weeks before the attack.

According to an agreed summary of facts reported by the New Zealand Herald, Zhang returned to the area on March 26, 2024 after working elsewhere that day.

He drank three bottles of beer at a neighbouring property, removed his work boots and climbed over a fence into the woman’s home.

Dressed in dark clothing, he was carrying gloves, a black ski mask, tape, a heavy-duty nylon strap and a knife with a 30cm blade.

At about 8.20pm, the woman left her bedroom to use the bathroom. Zhang entered the room and hid behind the door.

When she returned, he locked the door, rushed at her, pushed her onto the bed and held the knife to her neck.

“If you scream again, I’ll kill you,” he told her in Mandarin, according to the New Zealand Herald.

He then taped her mouth shut and strangled her until she briefly lost consciousness.

PHOTOS: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD, STUFFSPF reveals how rape accused was arrested in S’pore before extradition to New Zealand

Assault lasted about 1½ hours

For the next one-and-a-half hours, Zhang sexually and physically assaulted the woman while repeatedly holding the knife against her neck and running it over her body.

The victim eventually fought back after Zhang placed the knife on the bed.

She moved her body over the weapon to stop him from reaching it, grabbed his genitals and kicked him away with both legs.

The tape over her mouth had also loosened, allowing her to scream.

Zhang eventually removed the tape and untied her hands before escaping through the bedroom window.

Police later found the woman naked and “extremely confused and disoriented”. She was taken to hospital with deep bruising around her neck and wrists.

DNA recovered from her body was later matched to Zhang.

Fled New Zealand, later arrested in Singapore

Zhang left New Zealand for China on April 4, 2024, Stuff reported.

He later moved to Singapore in May 2025 for another construction job and was arrested here two months later.

He was extradited to New Zealand on Sept 18, 2025.

Zhang later pleaded guilty in the High Court at Auckland to eight offences, including rape, aggravated burglary, threatening to kill, strangulation, unlawful detention, indecent assault and assault with a weapon.

He is due to be sentenced in December.

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