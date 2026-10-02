The man was sentenced to 11 months’ jail for physically assaulting a bus driver

Man punches driver of moving bus after missing stop, demands to be let down by roadside

A man has been sentenced to 11 months in jail after punching a bus driver who refused to let him alight along the roadside after he missed his stop.

The transport operator, SBS Transit, said in a Facebook post on Oct 1 that the incident happened on June 8.

The bus driver of Service 30, which runs from Bedok to Boon Lay Interchange, had stopped at a passenger’s intended bus stop.

However, the man did not alight as he was “distracted by his handphone”. After the bus moved off, he demanded to be let down along the roadside, but the driver declined due to safety reasons.

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The passenger then allegedly became violent and punched the driver while the bus was moving, prompting the latter to stop the bus immediately.

The police and ambulance were activated, and the bus driver received medical attention.

Urging the public to treat bus drivers with respect, the transport company said that violence against frontline staff is “completely unacceptable”.

In the comments section, several netizens commended SBS Transit for standing up for its drivers.

“Our bus captain should not have to be traumatised coming to work,” one chimed in.

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