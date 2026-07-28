A man was seen performing squats in front of another man at Changi Airport.

Man pulls ears and does squats in front of seated man at Changi Airport. ‘Lost a bet?’

A video of a man pulling his ears while doing squats at Changi Airport, in front of a seated man, has baffled netizens.

The nine-second clip was shared on Instagram account @sgfollowsall.backup on July 25 with the caption, “I have no idea, but I guess the other guy punished another staff in public?” The caption also states that the incident was filmed at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on July 15.

In the video, a man performs a series of squats with his arms crossed in front of him while pulling his ears.

Meanwhile, another man in similar attire looks at his phone while seated in front of the squatting man.

‘Lost a bet or in a game’: Netizens guess reason for squats

The video has garnered 57,000 views and a dozen comments.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Maybe play TikTok,” one netizen guessed.

“Lost a bet or in a game,” said another, though the expressions on the two men did not indicate that either of them was amused.

“Asian values,” remarked a netizen in a lighter vein.

One curious netizen directed their comment at the airport: “Hi, Changi Airport... is this your staff?”

Another netizen, however, seemingly did not like what they saw in the video. “Doesn’t look right... spoil Singapore/Changi Airport’s image,” said the commenter.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.