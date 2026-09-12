Man previously jailed for sexually abusing dog masturbates with koi fish, leaving animals’ bodies deformed

CCTV footage showed the man stripping down and entering the pond, using the fish to masturbate.

A man in Thailand who was previously jailed for sexually abusing a dog was arrested on Sept 10 for masturbating with koi fish, resulting in the fish dying with bent bodies.

According to Thai media outlet Thaiger, the incident took place at about 8.30pm on Sept 7, outside a house in the Thung Song Hong area, a subdistrict in Bangkok, Thailand.

CCTV footage showed the man, identified as 51-year-old Sutthichai, cycling to the property. He proceeded to expose his genitals and tried to catch the koi fish in the pond.

At 8.38pm, he stripped naked and climbed into the pond, reportedly using the fish to masturbate before returning them to the water.

Found and arrested 3 days later

A housekeeper and the property’s owner noticed the man’s suspicious behaviour, prompting them to give chase as he cycled off.

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During the chase, the owner fell and sustained an injury. He later filed a report at the subdistrict’s police station.

The man was found and arrested on Sept 10, still wearing the clothes from the night of the incident three days prior.

Sutthichai admitted to the act when questioned, telling police that he became aroused when he saw the fish and abused them twice.

He said he had also experimented with other fish, choosing koi as it caused him less pain.

No money to pay for sex: Man

According to Khaosod English, the man also told investigators that he had no money to pay for sex and did not have a partner.

He revealed that he was sentenced to jail years ago for carrying out a similar act on a female dog, as well as a doll he found in a rubbish dump.

The pond’s owner, Bobby, told the media that he had kept the koi for seven to eight years. Although he had spotted Sutthichai lingering in the area often, he thought nothing of it.

However, he noticed something was amiss when the fish began dying one or two at a time, their bodies bent at unnatural angles.

On the afternoon of Sept 7, Sutthichai reportedly threw a sex toy beside the pond, prompting the housekeeper to remove the object and angle the CCTV towards the pond.

Police said the case remains under investigation, and possible charges include animal cruelty, causing property damage, committing indecent acts, and trespassing.

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