Man previously jailed over post on then President Halimah charged with using criminal force on cops

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

April 24, 2026

A man who served a jail sentence in 2025 after calling for then President Halimah Yacob’s death and allegedly reoffended after his release has been handed six additional charges.

On April 24, Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 35, was charged with one count of assault, two counts of harassment, and three counts of using criminal force on police officers.

The Singaporean now has eight charges in total after he earlier appeared in court in March.

According to his latest charges, he was at a pavilion at Yishun Neighbourhood Park at around 7.30am on May 3, 2025, when he purportedly kicked a woman on her right knee.

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Vickreman was in a ward at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital four days later when he allegedly spat at three policemen.

He is also accused of verbally abusing two of the officers at the hospital that day.

Before the court proceedings on April 24, he had been earlier charged with one count each of assault and failing to attend a court session without reasonable excuse.

A bail review on his current case will be held on May 7.

For each count of using criminal force on a police officer, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

An offender convicted of harassment can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both for each charge.

In the case involving Madam Halimah and a female judge, among others, Vickreman was sentenced to 10 months and 12 weeks’ jail in February 2025 after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges.

He also admitted to one count of fabricating false evidence.

Fourteen other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing.

Vickreman had published an Instagram story on April 30, 2023, calling for Madam Halimah’s death.

He did so as he felt aggrieved over the executions of drug traffickers, the court heard in earlier proceedings.

The public could view the post, and one person alerted the police.

After he was charged over the post, Vickreman told a police officer that he wanted to stab the female judge who was presiding over his case at the time.

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