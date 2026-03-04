Man who called for then President Halimah's death on the run after being charged with assault

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

March 3, 2026

A man who was sent to jail in 2025 after he called for then President Halimah Yacob's death is now on the run after he was handed an unrelated assault charge.

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 35, has a warrant of arrest issued against him and a review on the matter was held in court on March 3.

Another review is now slated to take place in September.

According to court documents, Vickreman was at a pavilion at Yishun Neighbourhood Park at around 7.30am on May 3, 2025, when he allegedly used a shovel to hit a man's chin and arms.

The alleged victim suffered superficial cuts as a result.

Separately, Vickreman was sentenced to 10 months and 12 weeks' jail in 2025 after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges. The Singaporean also admitted to one count of fabricating false evidence.

Fourteen other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing.

On April 30, 2023, he published an Instagram story calling for Madam Halimah's death.

Members of the public could view the post and one of them alerted the police.

After he was charged over the post, he told a police officer that he wanted to stab a female judge who was presiding over his case at the time.

For assaulting another person with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics assault

threaten

evade

court