A married man posed online as a female pimp to obtain sexual services from nine women.

Man poses as female pimp, dupes 9 women into providing sexual services after losing interest in wife

A married man who lost interest in sex with his wife after watching her give birth hatched an elaborate online scheme — posing as a female pimp to lure women into providing sexual services, then disappearing without paying a single cent.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man offered women up to $5,000 for sexual services, then posed as the “client” and required them to remain blindfolded throughout the encounters.

Investigations revealed that nine women fell victim to the scheme.

Luo Guang Ze (transliterated), 40, faced 10 charges, including cheating, obtaining sexual services by deception, sexual assault and voyeurism.

On June 17, he pleaded guilty to five charges, with the remaining charges to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

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Posed online as female pimp named ‘Sherry’

Court documents showed that Luo created an online persona named “Sherry” in 2021 and used the classifieds website Locanto to target women interested in making what he described as “quick money”.

Posing as a female pimp, he claimed he could introduce them to wealthy “sugar daddies” or arrange clients willing to pay between $3,000 and $5,000.

Once a woman expressed interest, Luo would ask her to send photographs of herself. If she met his preferences, he would proceed with the next stage of his scheme.

Required victims to be blindfolded, obtained sexual services from 9 women

Investigations found that about 30 women had contacted Luo, with nine ultimately falling into his trap.

Luo allegedly told the women that the client had a fetish requiring them to remain blindfolded throughout the encounter. He also claimed it was necessary to protect the client’s privacy.

However, prosecutors said the real purpose was to conceal the fact that Luo himself was the “client”.

After each encounter, Luo ignored the victims’ requests for payment and eventually blocked them, as he never intended to pay them.

Police arrested Luo on July 3, 2023, after receiving an anonymous report from one of the victims, who alleged that he had obtained sexual services from her but refused to pay.

Tricked girl, 15, into meeting in public toilet

One of the victims was a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents stated that she came across Luo’s advertisement in August 2021 and contacted “Sherry”.

Luo then told her she could earn $5,000 by wearing her school uniform and providing sexual services on three occasions while blindfolded.

He promised that the money would be placed in her letterbox afterwards.

The girl later went to a handicap toilet on the fourth floor of Choa Chu Kang Community Club, dressed in her school uniform. She then blindfolded herself as instructed and waited for the “client” to arrive.

When Luo arrived, he requested sexual services. During the encounter, he secretly filmed the incident on his phone.

The recording lasted more than 11 minutes and captured the girl’s face and school uniform.

Afterwards, the victim asked “Sherry” when she would receive payment.

According to court documents, “Sherry” told her she had not completed the agreed three sessions.

The girl later said the “client” had not respected her wishes and that she did not wish to continue with the arrangement.

‘One more time and you’ll be paid’

The prosecution said Luo also used a similar tactic on other victims, claiming they would receive payment after one more session.

Believing his promises, some women agreed to meet him again in the hope of finally being paid.

Two women, aged 19 and 22, allegedly provided sexual services a second time before Luo cut off contact.

The prosecution said Luo deceived nine victims and fraudulently obtained sexual services worth more than $18,000 in total.

He also arranged for a minor to provide sexual services and secretly recorded the encounter without her knowledge.

The prosecution sought a sentence of between 68 and 75 months’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane.

In mitigation, defence counsel said Luo had come to realise his mistakes and was prepared to bear the consequences of his actions, and asked the court for leniency.

Sentencing has been adjourned to June 30.

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