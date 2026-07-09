Man openly eats snacks on MRT train while watching videos, netizens lament lack of enforcement

The man snacking openly while watching videos on his phone.

A man was seen openly eating a packet of snacks on an MRT train while watching videos on his phone, with many netizens lamenting what they see as a lack of enforcement of the no-eating rule.

The 14-second clip, shared on Facebook page The SG Daily on Feb 8, shows him repeatedly helping himself to the snacks before casually brushing crumbs off his trouser leg onto the train floor, seemingly unaware he was being filmed.

The clip has so far garnered more than 272,000 views, 1,200 reactions and 610 comments. It is unclear which MRT line the video was filmed on.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) Regulations, eating or drinking in the MRT system carries a maximum fine of up to $500.

‘People are ignoring the laws’: Netizen

Many netizens suggested that the man’s actions reflected a lack of enforcement.

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“This has become more and more common these days... It just shows how people are ignoring the laws as there’s no enforcement. Putting up a sign is pointless unless people start seeing offenders get punished,” a netizen wrote.

“No matter how many videos people shoot... they will keep on doing it over and over again. They never kena fine. So they don’t care. Those fine signs are just for fun,” another said.

“I like the way he cleans the leftovers on his pants,” remarked a netizen sarcastically.

Others, however, criticised the person recording the video instead.

“I guessed nobody dared to approach him… only dare to video him and upload it on social media… sigh,” commented a netizen, while another added: “Why didn’t those filming the video tell the guy not to eat on the train?”

One netizen added that SMRT staff could not be expected to catch every offender.

“You can’t expect MRT staff to see everything. If you want change you have to be the change, not be a spectator,” the commenter wrote.

A regular visitor to Singapore, who was saddened by the video, also weighed in: “As a frequent tourist in Singapore it makes me sad to see this. It seems like respect for rules is deteriorating everywhere.”

One commenter, however, felt there could be another explanation for the man’s behaviour: “He must be very hungry.”

Another added: “Probably first timer in SG and doesn’t read English. You could just tell him in case he didn’t know about the rules.”

This is not the first time Stomp has reported on commuters eating on MRT trains. In May, a man was seen tucking into a meal from a takeaway bowl inside a train cabin.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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