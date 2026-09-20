Man kicks girlfriend off PMD, punches and steps on her head, later beats 69-year-old man unconscious

A 42-year-old man kicked his girlfriend off a personal mobility device (PMD) during an argument, then punched and kicked her until she begged him to stop.

Just over two months later, he attacked a 69-year-old man outside a Geylang minimart, beating him until he was unconscious.

Subhan, 42, faced six charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and voluntarily causing grievous hurt. He admitted to three charges and was sentenced to 20 months and 18 weeks’ jail, as well as six strokes of the cane.

Kicked girlfriend off PMD and assaulted her

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, documents showed that Subhan and his then-girlfriend were riding a PMD in Geylang at around 7pm on March 11, 2025, when they got into an argument.

In a fit of anger, Subhan kicked his girlfriend off the device, causing her head to hit the ground hard. Though she tried to run away, he quickly caught up with her and grabbed her by the hair and clothing.

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After she fell to the ground, he stepped on her head and repeatedly punched and kicked her, knocking her down several times.

Several passers-by witnessed the assault and saw the woman crying and begging him to stop.

Beat elderly man unconscious outside minimart

More than two months later, at about 10pm on May 31, 2025, Subhan and his girlfriend visited a minimart in Geylang.

A 69-year-old man inside the shop had said something that angered Subhan, who thought the older man was criticising him.

The two later got into a physical altercation outside the minimart.

Video footage played in court showed Subhan punching the man until he fell to the ground, then continuing to kick him in the head.

The man was left unconscious in the middle of the road and suffered facial fractures alongside other serious injuries.

Subhan was subsequently arrested on June 1, 2025.

The prosecution said Subhan had a long criminal record and had been involved in a similar incident several years earlier.

On Nov 4, 2023, Subhan reportedly cut in line at a coffee shop, which prompted a 65-year-old man to express his dissatisfaction.

The two then went to a nearby staircase landing to “talk”.

During the confrontation, Subhan punched and kicked the man, who was taken to the emergency department with head and rib injuries.

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