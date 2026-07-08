Man jailed over woman who died after he drove bus while she was alighting from it

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

July 7, 2026

The driver of a private bus drove off while an elderly passenger was still alighting, causing her to fall, hit her head and die.

On July 7, Ang Oon Leng, 61, was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of Lee Bee Lwee, 72, by performing a negligent act.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years from his release, and ordered to pay around $2,200 in compensation to Lee’s dependant.

Ang will serve an additional week behind bars if he fails to pay the amount.

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Court documents stated that a company had hired him in 2024, and he was assigned to transport its cleaning staff to and from work.

Shortly before noon on March 5, 2025, he stopped the bus at a taxi stand at Hillion Mall in Petir Road for the passengers, including Lee, to alight.

But “without glancing at the doors to the vehicle or checking whether there were passengers still alighting, the accused began driving the vehicle and negotiating the curved road without closing the rear passenger door”, Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said.

“As (Lee) was still alighting... the movement of the vehicle caused (her) to fall and hit her head.”

This caused a loud impact, which prompted Ang to stop the vehicle.

He alighted to check and alerted the police after he saw Lee on the ground.

She was rushed to the National University Hospital, where she died from a head injury around 4pm that day.

Ang was arrested on March 12, 2025, and charged in court the following year.

The prosecutor had urged the court to sentence him to up to 12 weeks’ jail, adding: “(Lee) was described as a happy, healthy and well-loved individual who liked to watch TV, to listen to songs and to participate in grassroots events organised by the residents’ community centre near her house.

“There is no way to undo her tragic demise.”

For causing another person’s death by performing a negligent act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

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