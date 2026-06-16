Some news outlets reported that the man has been standing for five years, while others claim he has not sat down for 12.

Man in India spends years standing at same spot in hopes of meeting Hindu deity, suffers swollen and blackened legs

An Indian man who experienced what he described as a spiritual awakening during his university studies has spent several years standing at the same spot, in hopes that extreme asceticism would allow him to encounter the Hindu deity Shiva.

However, he is now suffering from swollen and blackened legs, drawing both scepticism and concern from netizens.

American news outlet AOL reported on June 15 that the man, Dural Giri Ji Maharaj, left university at a young age and devoted himself to Lord Shiva.

According to Sin Chew Daily, he vowed never to sit or lie down, believing that enduring physical hardship would lead to spiritual enlightenment and enable him to communicate with the divine.

Even while resting or sleeping, he relies on contraptions such as belts or ropes to support his body and prevent himself from falling, allowing him to take brief periods of rest while remaining in a near-standing position.

Blood circulation to legs impaired

Videos of the man show his feet visibly swollen and blackened from his toes to his calves.

The years of standing are believed to have impaired blood circulation in his legs, causing the swelling and discolouration.

As his condition worsened, Dural began receiving regular assistance from volunteers and caregivers, who helped clean his legs and apply ointments to ease the symptoms.

Some reports state that he has maintained the practice for five years, while others claim that it has been 12 years since he sat down.

Images of his condition have sparked debate online, with some questioning whether such practices should be regarded as religious devotion or self-inflicted harm.

Surgeon reacts to case

Orthopaedic surgeon Manan Vora commented about the incident in an Instagram post on June 15, saying that the man’s practice was part of a spiritual vow called Khadeshwari, an extreme Hindu vow of asceticism where devotees remain perpetually upright for a set number of years.

Vora explains that the absence of movement caused the man’s calves to stop pumping blood back to his heart, causing blood to pool near his ankles and pressure to build up at his feet.

The intense pressure also forces fluid into the surrounding tissue. “Skin can darken, harden, and wounds may struggle to heal. So remember: standing all day is not the same as moving all day,” he writes in the post’s caption.

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