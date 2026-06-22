A man broke a stranger’s nose after flying into a jealous rage upon seeing him helping his intoxicated wife.

Man headbutts stranger, breaks his nose in rage after seeing him help his drunk wife

A man assaulted a stranger and broke his nose after flying into a rage upon seeing him supporting his intoxicated wife when he arrived to pick her up.

He later discovered it had all been a misunderstanding.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 45-year-old Wu Yao Zong (transliterated) faced one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was the boyfriend of one of Wu’s wife’s friends.

Wife became drunk after dinner with friends

Court documents showed that the man’s 41-year-old wife had gone out for dinner and drinks with two friends at Bugis+ at around 5pm on Feb 17, 2025.

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She became intoxicated and later called her husband, asking him to pick her up.

Although Wu was also drinking with friends and was intoxicated at the time, he decided to head over after realising from the phone call that his wife was drunk.

Meanwhile, at about 12.24am on Feb 18, the victim drove to Bugis+ to pick up his girlfriend.

Seeing that the accused’s wife was intoxicated, the victim’s girlfriend suggested that he give her a lift home as well.

As Wu’s wife was unsteady on her feet, the victim reached out to support her. Just then, Wu arrived and saw the interaction.

Man flew into rage and broke stranger’s nose

Wu said he had already arranged for a chauffeur service to drive them home. Upon seeing the victim supporting his wife, he approached him and demanded an explanation.

The victim replied that he was planning to send the woman home. Wu then became angry, pushed the victim against a wall and headbutted him in the face.

The victim subsequently called the police.

He later sought treatment at the Singapore General Hospital, where doctors found a 1cm-long cut on his nose and a fractured nasal bone.

He was given four days of medical leave.

Wu later compensated the victim $207 for his medical expenses and was sentenced to eight week’s jail.

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