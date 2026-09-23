A man glanced at the CCTV twice before stealing a Durian Lah staff member’s phone “in broad daylight”.

Man glances at CCTV twice, then allegedly steals phone from Yishun durian stall ‘in broad daylight’

A man was caught glancing at a CCTV camera twice before allegedly making off with a staff member’s phone from a durian stall in Yishun.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Sept 22, the Durian Lah — the durian chain stall in question — shared CCTV footage showing the alleged theft.

Man steals phone ‘in broad daylight’

In the footage, dated Sept 22 at around 6.13pm, a man wearing an arm brace is seen standing beside a table at the stall and smoking.

He glances in the direction of the CCTV before turning his back and positioning himself beside the table, where two phones are left unattended.

A few seconds later, he glances at the camera again before appearing to look down at one of the phones.

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He then turns to the side and, in one swift motion, swipes the phone off the table and into his pocket.

The man subsequently walks out of the stall, as if nothing had happened.

Durian stall urge man to return phone

In the post, Durian Lah said the man had stolen a staff member’s phone “in broad daylight”.

The chain added that it was giving the man an opportunity to return the device before they lodge a police report and provide CCTV footage to the authorities.

“Please do the right thing and return the phone ASAP,” they wrote.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, a Durian Lah staff member said the incident happened at its Yishun outlet.

The company has lodged a police report on Sept 22.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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