The man shared a video of himself offering earphones to a woman who was playing a video through her handphone speakers.

Man gives out earphones to bus commuters who watch videos or listen to music through their devices’ speakers: ‘Good idea, right?’

A man has found a novel way of “defeating” barebeating — the act of playing music, videos or social media clips out loud on mobile devices — by giving out earphones for free.

TikTok user Josh Goh, who goes by the handle @joshgohmh, shared a clip in which he offers a set of earphones to a woman playing a video through her handphone speakers.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Goh, who is 58 and semi-retired, was travelling on the public bus when he encountered the female passenger playing a video on her mobile phone at an excessively high volume.

The video that Goh shares briefly shows the elderly woman as well as their conversation.

“I’m giving you a pair of earphones,” he says in Mandarin in the video. “They’re free. They’re for you to use and they’re new,” he explains.

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“No, I don’t want them,” the woman replied in Mandarin, respectfully rejecting his offer.

“Good idea, right?” says Goh in the post’s caption. He jokes that perhaps she was not impressed with the wired earphones and might have accepted a Bluetooth wireless set instead.

Netizens full of praise for man’s gesture

The post, shared on Aug 15, has since garnered more than 36,000 views, 995 reactions, and 80 comments.

Netizens were full of praise for his endeavours.

“OMG I love your idea!” said a TikTok user.

Others said they had always wanted to do the same.

“Eh. You are doing what I have been thinking (of doing) for years. Lol, kudos to you for having the guts,” said one netizen. “Respect to you for doing what I’ve always wanted to do,” another said.

One netizen wondered whether the woman became conscious of how she was disturbing other passengers.

“Lolol this is gold,” said one. “Did the aunty lower her volume or continue watching the same volume?”

Goh replied that the auntie switched off the video instead.

He added that out of 10 attempts he has made to hand out earphones to barebeaters, seven have accepted the earphones.

“So not so bad, right?” he asks.

One netizen wondered if the earphones given out were used immediately.

“Yes, those who took from me used it, and did the thumps up. They really appreciated (it),” said Goh.

Another netizen asked: “Aren’t there new laws now about noise on public transport?”

Goh replied: “Yes... But don’t we all prefer to solve the problem (like me giving out free earphones) than fine them?”

A netizen told Goh he should have used the earphones himself.

“You are missing my whole purpose,” said Goh.

Has 4 more pairs of earphones to distribute

Speaking to Shin Min, Goh said that he has given out six pairs of earphones in similar situations since July.

The 58-year-old said he has four pairs of earphones left and will continue distributing them until he runs out.

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