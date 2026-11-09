Man gets 2 years’ jail after threatening to knock out friend’s teeth and burn down home, extorting $1k

A man threatened to knock out his friend’s teeth, burn down his home and even kill him after hearing that the latter had apparently badmouthed him behind his back.

The 34-year-old man, Low Tze Wee Jaymeson , repeatedly threatened his friend with violence and demanded money from him, eventually extorting over $1,000 from the latter.

Pay up, or have teeth knocked out

According to Shin Min Daily News, Low heard on Aug 6, 2025 , that his friend, Ong Jun Xiong Eugene, had been speaking ill of him behind his back.

He message d Ong that night to confront him, but Ong denied the accusatio n.

Ten days later , Ong approached Low in an attempt to explain himself. However, Low refused to listen and instead threatened him, saying he could either have all his teeth knocked out and replaced with dentures, or pay him $3,690 .

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When Ong said he did not have that much money, Low lowered the demand and told him to pay $690 first .

Accused’s threats persisted

Low continued sending threatening messages, leaving Ong frightened.

That night, Ong transferred $ 369 to Low, whose threats did not cease even after receiving the money .

The accused continued t hreatening Ong, going so far as to warn that he would set fire to Ong’s home and kill him if he did not receive more money .

Under mounting pressure, Ong made several more transfers to Low between Aug 16, 2025, and Sept 27 , 2025, with payments a mounting to $1,090 .

Ong eventually lodged a police report on Oct 3, 2025 .

Low pleaded guilty to one count each of extortion and an offence under the Gambling Control Act. Another charge under the Computer Misuse Act was taken into consideration during sentencing.

He was sentenced to two years, three months and 20 days’ jail, two strokes of the cane and a $130 fine .

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