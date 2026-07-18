The man was seen taking a cigarette from the ashtray of a public dustbin.

Man fishes cigarette out of public dustbin’s ashtray in Punggol, appears to smoke it: ‘So disgusting’

A man who fished a cigarette from the ashtray of a public dustbin in Punggol was apparently seen smoking it, much to netizens’ disgust.

A clip of the incident was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on July 16, showing a man standing over a grey dustbin outside Oasis Terraces — a mixed-use development in Punggol.

The video shows the man picking up a cigarette, putting it down, before fishing another from the pile.

Walking to another spot nearer to the pavement, he appears to take a few puffs from the cigarette, with his back facing the camera.

“Brother!! Don’t do it!!” the caption reads.

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Netizens disgusted by man’s behaviour

In the comments, netizens were startled at the behaviour.

“Don’t smoke if you can’t afford to buy. So disgusting…” one netizen commented, while others lamented on rising tobacco costs.

“Cigarettes expensive very sad to see this kind of situation,” another chimed in.

However, several users also pointed out that the man was “not committing crime or bothering the public”.

On Feb 12, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a 20 per cent increase in tobacco taxes that came into effect immediately — a move meant to discourage the consumption of such products.

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