He was caught by officers on April 9.

Man fined $6,300 in M’sia for filling S’pore-registered car with subsidised RON95 petrol

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

July 3, 2026

A Singaporean man was fined RM20,000 (S$6,300) in Malaysia for illegally filling his Singapore-registered car with subsidised RON95 petrol in April.

He pleaded guilty in a Johor court, and was sentenced on July 2 to a RM20,000 fine, or three months’ jail in default, Malaysian news outlets New Straits Times (NST) and Astro Audio reported.

The man, who is in his 50s, paid the fine on the same day.

He was caught on April 9 during an operation by officers from Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

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Investigations found that he had committed an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 by buying the subsidised petrol using a foreign-registered vehicle.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the successful prosecution proved the ministry’s continuous commitment to combating the misappropriation of controlled goods to protect consumer interests and ensure national supply stability, NST reported.

It has been illegal since April 1 for drivers of foreign-registered vehicles to buy subsidised RON95 petrol in Malaysia.

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