He also used AI to create fake nude images of other female relatives and shared some of them with his cousin.

Man films wife and mother showering, sends fake nudes of female relatives to cousin, gets 27 months’ jail

A man secretly filmed his wife and other female relatives while they were showering, then shared their nude images with other people.

He also used AI to create fake nude images of other female relatives and shared some of them with his cousin.

The 33-year-old man was sentenced to 27 months’ jail after pleading guilty to four of 10 charges involving the taking, distribution and possession of intimate images.

The remaining charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

To protect the victims’ identities, the court ordered that the media not publish any information that could identify them, including the man’s name.

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Wife discovers secret shower photos

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man secretly filmed his 29-year-old wife showering in 2024 by placing his mobile phone behind a shampoo bottle in the bathroom.

He later took two screenshots from the footage and sent them via WhatsApp to at least two men.

The messages accompanying the images indicated that he wanted to find someone to have sex with his wife and record it.

On Sept 28, 2025, the man came home drunk and fell asleep.

His wife then checked his phone and was shocked to discover nude photos and shower footage of herself — and his mother.

The man had similarly sent his mother’s intimate photos to other people and expressed a desire to find someone to have sex with her.

The following day, the wife confronted him together with family members, including his mother.

The man admitted to secretly filming the women and deleted the relevant photos and videos from his phone.

He was arrested by police on Oct 23, 2025.

Other female relatives also secretly filmed

After the man was released on bail, his wife discovered up to 50 videos and photos on another phone he had borrowed, including secret recordings of female relatives showering and other AI-generated nude images.

The man’s wife made another police report on Jan 22.

Police found about 50 videos and photos on the phone, including footage of the man’s 71-year-old aunt and 45-year-old female cousin.

Investigations also found that the man had used AI to create fake nude images of his relatives.

He sent some of the images to his 32-year-old male cousin, who was also involved in creating and distributing the AI-generated images.

Wife undergoing counselling

His wife has been receiving counselling and is still trying to come to terms with what happened.

In a psychological trauma report, she said she felt angry and betrayed by her husband’s actions and suffered from insomnia as a result.

Another female relative said the incident left her depressed and unable to eat or sleep properly.

She also struggled with the embarrassment of discussing the matter with family members and stopped posting photos of herself or her family online.

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