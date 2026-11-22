Investigations found that the man developed an interest in wearing women’s undergarments in his room in 2023.

Man with fetish for wearing women’s underwear steals 13 undergarments from 6 women, later turns himself in

A construction worker who developed a fetish for wearing women’s undergarments stole 1 3 piece s belonging to six victims over less than two months .

Investigations revealed that Zhang Kang Fei (transliterated) , 38 , developed an interest in wearing women’s undergarments in his room in 2023 .

At the time, the Malaysia national was living in the Rivervale area in Sengkang, where there were recycling bins for underwear — and he would regularly visit the bins to retrieve items.

Could not find underwear in bins

According to Shin Min Daily News, he moved to Punggol East in 2025 a nd realised that his new neighbourhood did not have similar recycling bins.

However, he noticed that some residents living on lower floors hung their underwear out to dry along common corridors.

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At about 8.42pm on Apr 25 , Zhang was on his way home when he suddenly felt the urge to wear women’s underwear and masturbate before going to sleep .

Seeing that no one was around, he stole a piece of underwear from a HDB unit and put it in his bag .

It was his first time stealing underwear, and he kept it in his wardrobe after he had satisfied his urges .

He subsequently stole more undergarments from outside five different HDB units between Apr 25 and June 14.

A woman eventually noticed that her underwear was missing and told her husband. The husband checked CCTV footage and spotted Zhang stealing the items before making a police report .

Saw police appeal poster and turned himself in

After the report was made, police used the CCTV footage provided to prepare an appeal poster featuring the suspect. The posters were put up around the lifts of the HDB blocks .

Zhang saw one of the posters at a lift on Jun 16 . Knowing that he could no longer conceal his actions, he went to a police station the following day to surrender and was arrested.

During investigations, he admitted to stealing 13 pieces of underwear belonging to six victims, which were worth about $398 in tota l.

Police also searched his home after his arrest and recovered the stolen underwear .

Zhang admitted to o ne count of theft and was sentenced to five days’ jail.

A second charge under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act was taken into consideration during sentencing.

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