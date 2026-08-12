A 32-year-old accountant fell to his death from a 24th-floor apartment unit he shared with his girlfriend of 11 years.

Man falls to death from 24th floor in M’sia, girlfriend of 11 years uncovers $62k loan shark debt

After her boyfriend of 11 years fell to his death from the 24th floor of an apartment building, a woman in Malaysia discovered that he had allegedly accumulated more than RM$200,000 (S$62,500) in debt.

According to Malaysian news outlet China Press, the 32-year-old accountant, Lin Zu Cheng (transliterated), had taken a half-day off on Aug 7 and returned to an apartment unit he shared with his girlfriend, Ms Liang.

That evening, he fell from the 24th-floor unit to a platform on the 9th floor and died from the impact.

Liang notified Lin’s family and the police of the news before heading to Kuala Lumpur Hospital to make funeral arrangements.

However, she apparently received a call from a loan shark while at the hospital, who demanded RM30,000 that the deceased had apparently owed.

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Liang said one loan shark demanded that she repay RM10,000 that day, followed by another RM10,000 the next day, until the debt was fully repaid.

Unaware that her partner had accumulated the debt, Liang said that she continued to receive messages from loan sharks over the following days, prompting her to file a police report on Aug 10.

Over 30 trading applications found on deceased’s phone

The deceased’s mother, Cai Lirong (transliterated), said she was unable to repay her son’s debts and appealed to loan sharks to stop harassing the family.

According to media reports, an inspection of the deceased’s phone showed that over 30 trading applications were downloaded onto the device, with debts exceeding RM1,000 on some of them.

Many of these applications were also suspected to be linked to online gambling.

Additionally, Liang noted that her boyfriend had borrowed about RM40,000 from her over the years, and had also requested RM10,000 from her mother, claiming he needed money for an online sales business.

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