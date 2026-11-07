Man exposes girlfriend’s alleged affair with boss during 3rd anniversary celebration, workplace cuts ties with boss

A Threads user in Hong Kong went viral after filming himself confronting his girlfriend over her alleged affair with her boss during what was supposed to be their third anniversary and her birthday celebration .

According to Hong Kong news outlet The Standard, the third party involved is believed to be the woman’s employer , who allegedly pursued her despite knowing she was in a relationship.

In a Threads post which has since been taken down, the boyfriend recalled buying his girlfriend a birthday present at Causeway Bay, a shopping district in Hong Kong, only to find out later that she was exchanging messages with her employer at the same time, telling him how much she missed him .

Sensing that something was amiss, the boyfriend checked her phone while she was asleep later that night, and uncovered affectionate exchanges between the pair, as well as messages suggesting they had met privately and that her employer had given her rides home.

Boyfriend confronts girlfriend about alleged affair

Instead of confronting her immediately, the boyfriend devised an elaborate reveal — taking her to a romantic spot by the sea, covering her eyes and pretending to present her with a gift.

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Footage of the interaction was later reposted on Instagram account @ccj_com.

“Guess what it is?” he says, removing his hands and holding up the chat logs on his phone. “It’s proof that you’ve been cheating on me.”

When his girlfriend laughs and denies it, he presses: “Don’t play dumb. Who are these messages with?”

PHOTO: CCJ_COM/INSTAGRAM

He then says that another man, presumably her employer, had picked up his girlfriend from his home while he was out buying her a birthday present.

“And when I was having such a wonderful time celebrating your birthday yesterday, you even had the time to text him about how much you missed and wanted to see him,” the boyfriend continues.

Another media outlet, Go Trip, reported that the woman is an influencer with over 10,000 followers on social media , though she has since deactivated her accounts.

Cafe cuts ties with boss

The man involved with her is reportedly a partner at Hong Kong cafe Layback Matters, which has announced that it is cutting ties with him after allegations of the affair came to light.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Nov 5, the cafe said the man’s behaviour had violated basic moral standards.

The cafe said its two remaining shareholders had unanimously agreed to terminate his duties with immediate effect. He would no longer be involved in the cafe’s operations, and an accountant had been appointed to handle the process of his withdrawal from the partnership.

“His personal words and deeds in the future have nothing to do with the shop,” the statement added.

The cafe also apologised to the public and the boyfriend, saying it would continue operating as usual.

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