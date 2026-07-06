Man dies after lightning strike in waters off Pasir Ris Beach

A police vehicle seen at the beach near Carpark D at Pasir Ris Park at 6.30pm on July 5, after a lightning strike incident was reported earlier.

Sherlyn Sim and Zhaki Abdullah

The Straits Times

July 5, 2026

A man died after he was struck by lightning while paddleboarding in the waters off Pasir Ris Beach on July 5.

Seven other people, aged between 13 and 54, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, the police said early on July 6.

They added that they were alerted to the incident at 131 Pasir Ris Road at about 4.50pm on July 5.

“A 24-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away,” the police said. “Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.”

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) earlier said that five people, including one who was unconscious, were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Two children were taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The eight people — five males and three females — were kayaking and paddleboarding at the beach, according to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

In a video of the incident filmed at about 5.10pm by an ST reader, groups of people can be seen standing on a grassy area by the beach as an SCDF officer seemingly performs chest compressions on a person.

A Light Fire Attack Vehicle, commonly known as the Red Rhino, and an ambulance are also seen on a pavement behind the area.

Photos taken by Lianhe Zaobao show a police vehicle at the beach near Carpark D at Pasir Ris Park at 6.30pm.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Fairuz, who was fishing at the beach, told ST that the group was about 100m out in the water shortly after 4pm, adding that the skies were clear when lightning struck the water. “I could feel the (electric) current on my fishing rod,” said the 40-year-old delivery rider.

He heard shouting and saw a man lying unconscious on his paddleboard, while the rest of his group paddled back to shore in their kayaks.

Fairuz said he and another man took their kayaks out to rescue the man and take him back to land.

“My intention was just to bring him back,” he said.

Muhammad Fairuz, who was fishing at the beach on July 5, told ST that the group was about 100m out in the water shortly after 4pm, adding that the skies were clear when lightning struck the water. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore has an average of 176 lightning days per year, based on the Meteorological Service Singapore’s website. A lightning day is defined as a day when at least one lightning occurrence is detected at the Changi climate station.

In May, a worker at a fish farm died after being struck by lightning.

In 2023, three workers were taken to hospital after lightning struck near their worksite on Dec 28.

Additional reporting by Ann Neo

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