A 28-year-old man was arrested after a residential unit in Jurong West Street 41 had its main gate splashed with red paint.

Man detained by occupants of Jurong West flat until police arrive, arrested for loan shark harassment

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a residential unit at Jurong West Street 41 was found with its main gate splashed with red paint.

The police said they were alerted to the case of loan shark harassment on Aug 12 at about 10.55am.

“The man was detained by the house occupants until officers from the Jurong Police Division arrived and arrested him at the scene,” said the police in a news release.

According to preliminary investigations, the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment islandwide.

He will be charged in court on Aug 14 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

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For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years’ jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loan sharking activities.

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