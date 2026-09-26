Man damages Mister Mobile fixtures at VivoCity, attacks mall’s security officer after trade-in gets rejected

The man threw unidentified objects at a Mister Mobile staff member and punched someone likely from VivoCity’s security team.

A man allegedly damaged fixtures at the Mister Mobile outlet at VivoCity and attacked an individual, who appeared to be from the mall’s security team, after his trade-in was declined.

Footage of the incident was shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page, with the accompanying caption stating that it happened at around 2.30pm on Sept 25.

The video starts by showing a man in red dragging what appears to be a standee, presumably belonging to Mister Mobile — a mobile phone repair and retail shop.

A man wearing a vest, likely a member of the mall’s security team, tries to intervene but gets struck twice by the infuriated individual.

Another man, presumably a passer-by, intervenes by talking to the man, who nods and displays a thumbs-up. He then places his arm around the man wearing the red shirt and leads him away.

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The clip then cuts to another scene, likely from before the scuffle, showing the man hurling unidentified objects at a staff member at the Mister Mobile shop and tugging cables at the counter.

Appearing frustrated, he then winds the cables around a pole that is fixed to the counter and seemingly attempts to dislodge the pole.

“Not really much but all I know is he started venting his anger on the Mister Mobile staff and he also started hitting the VivoCity staff,” says the person who recorded and submitted the video.

Netizens praise passer-by for stepping in

The video has since racked up 170,000 views and 160 comments.

Several netizens were appalled at the man’s behaviour.

“Nowadays, almost every day, there are quarrels and fights? I wonder who these people are?” asked an Instagram user. “Poor uniformed mall staff had to deal with this,” another said.

A netizen who was familiar with the security staff said: “The Filipino security guy is a very nice person. We always talk to him. He doesn’t deserve this kind of violence.”

There was also praise for the passer-by who intervened.

“Kudos to the big guy for calming him down and handling the situation professionally,” said one netizen.

“Wow kudos to the (man) in black for being calm and persuasive to the perpetrator. By wrapping his arm around him and totally bringing the situation to a halt and leading him away is massively respectable. Not going to give any opinions on the young man because we all should not,” another said.

Several netizens pointed out that the man appeared to be neurodivergent or needed help.

“Oh dear. Sad to see this. I believe this guy needs help. He isn’t normal,” said an Instagram user. “A special needs person. Let’s be accommodating. Take a few seconds before we judge someone. Be kind, too,” another said.

Incident occured after rejected trade-in: Mister Mobile

Mister Mobile also posted a comment to shed some light on the matter.

Commenting as Team Mister Mobile, they said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at our VivoCity outlet this afternoon, Sept 25. An individual became agitated after a trade-in could not proceed, and later returned and damaged some of our store fixtures.”

They added that none of their staff members were hurt and thanked VivoCity’s security and the passerby who assisted.

“The matter is now with the police, and we will be assisting them with our CCTV footage. We understand the individual may be going through a difficult time, and we kindly ask everyone to refrain from speculation. We will not be commenting further,” they said, adding that operations at the outlet would continue as usual.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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