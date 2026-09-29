The man accused one of the young cyclist of colliding into him.

Man confronts young cyclists at Lorong Halus bridge over apparent collision: ‘You bunch of kids are pathetic’

A video of a man confronting what seems to be a group of young cyclists over an alleged collision at the Red Bridge at Lorong Halus has gone viral.

A nearly three-minute-long reel, shared on the SG Daily Update Facebook page on Sept 28, shows the man standing next to his bicycle while making a phone call, likely to the police hotline.

The man tells the person on the other end of the call that the boys are recording him. “Got Malay, got Chinese, got Indian,” he said, suggesting the group’s racial mix and size. The number of boys cannot be determined from the video, as none of them appears in it.

One of the boys then tells another, seemingly referring to whether their bicycles meet road requirements: “Tell them if they all got no brake, ask them all zao (run away) first you go there tell them, if got brake, never mind.”

Since September 2021, the Land Transport Authority has required all bicycles on public paths and roads to have at least one functioning handbrake.

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While the man is on the phone, the boys appear to be looking at videos of the incident. One of them even suggests that the man started the argument.

When he is done making the phone call, one of the boys points out that there are CCTVs monitoring the bridge. The man then walks over to confront the boys and says: “Your friend tried to overtake me and crashed into me.”

“He said excuse me, bro,” says one of the boys.

“Excuse me, very good, ah? Still tried to knock into me. Excuse me, big f*ck, ah?” the man retorts aggressively.

One of the boys then accuses the man of throwing his friend’s bike to the ground, saying: “Anyhow throw bike, think you’re so f*cking tough.”

The boys then taunt him, with one saying: “I feel so heartbroken.”

“You bunch of kids are pathetic,” the man says, to which one of the boys responds sarcastically: “Thank you for the compliment, sir.”

“You’re such a kind soul, sir,” another says as the man retreats and waits.

Netizens say it’s too minor an issue to alert the police

The post, which does not give any indication of what happened after the video ends, racked up more than 45,000 views, 135 reactions, and 35 comments.

Many netizens felt that it was too small a matter to fight over, let alone call the polce.

“During my time, we just casually apologised and ask about each other’s well-being and then moved on... Where got all this nonsense?” commented a Facebook user.

“All now so sensitive, cannot apologise, die die want to win in all argument, crazy,” another said.

“Just give and take, la,” said yet another netizen. “All come out to enjoy and exercise. Why want to make matters big? Right or wrong, does it matter so much? Society nowadays is so toxic and petty. All neighbourhood kakis. Shake hands, make friends. Instead of spending the extra time arguing, go back and accompany your families. Let the police handle more important stuff.”

One Facebook user said in jest: “Just throw both bikes into the river! Everything solved!”

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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