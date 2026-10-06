A woman was allegedly seen splashing water and throwing kibble at a community cat in Bukit Batok East.

Man confronts woman after she allegedly splashes water, throws kibble at Bukit Batok community cat

A man confronted his neighbour after allegedly seeing her splash water and throw kibble at a community cat in Bukit Batok East.

According to an Oct 5 Facebook post by the Cat Welfare Society Singapore, a resident caught a woman “bullying” the community cat by splashing water and throwing kibble at it.

The post stated that the cat remains at Block 239 Bukit Batok East and claimed that the woman had been doing this every morning at around 6am and again in the evening.

It has since garnered more than 280 likes and more than 110 comments.

Man confronts neighbour

Two videos attached to the post showed a woman wearing a white cap and face mask appearing to throw something at a cat as it scurried away near a bicycle parking area at the void deck.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The first video appeared to have been filmed from around a corner, behind a wall.

In the second, however, the man behind the camera walks out from around the corner and approaches the woman as she appears to splash water at the cat.

The man is heard asking: “Eh, what you doing?” as the cat meows.

He repeats the question before saying in Malay, “You crazy, why you doing this?” as the woman walks away.

A photo of the cat laying on the ground with its eyes closed was also attached to the post.

“I have submitted the report to the relevant authorities!” the caption read.

Neighbour allegedly disturbs cat ‘regularly’ since August

Speaking to Stomp, the man behind the camera, who goes by Alif, said the videos were taken on two separate dates.

The first, showing the woman allegedly throwing kibble at the cat, was taken on Sept 30 at around 6am. The second, showing her allegedly splashing water at the cat, was taken on Oct 3 at around 6am.

Alif, who lives in the block opposite the woman and does not know her personally, said the incidents had been occurring “regularly” since early August, based on what he described as “neighbourhood hearsay”.

He said he was initially unaware of who was responsible until he noticed the usually friendly cat “flinching” whenever the woman approached.

“Other feeders mentioned seeing her do so to other cats as well. That was when I began recording for evidence,” said Alif.

During the confrontation, he said the woman called him “crazy” before walking away.

“I’m hoping that this can be resolved and we can all coexist harmoniously,” he added.

Stomp has reached out to NParks and the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council for comment.

“I’m hoping that this can be resolved and we can all coexist harmoniously,” he said. PHOTO: CAT WELFARE SOCIETY SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

‘Protect our community cats’: Netizens

Many netizens commended Alif for confronting the woman and standing up for the cat.

“Thank you for confronting her... Protect our community cats,” a user wrote.

Others described the situation as “heartbreaking” and said they could hear the cat “crying” in the video.

“Poor kitty is just resting,” another said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.