The man accused the officers of “talking shit”.

Man confronts NEA enforcement officers after smoking at void deck while raining: ‘You’re talking sh*t’

A man who was allegedly caught smoking at a void deck while seeking shelter from the rain became embroiled in a heated confrontation with enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA), repeatedly accusing them of “talking sh*t”.

Facebook account The SG Daily shared a video of the confrontation on Aug 24, showing two enforcement officers being filmed by a man.

The man claims he was smoking at a “corner” of the void deck as it was raining, but was told his actions were “wrong”.

“What do you want me to do? Go outside in the rain?” he asks, claiming that he was told to take an umbrella.

“Are you talking a cock? He’s talking nonsense,” he says, but the officer remains unresponsive to the man’s accusations.

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“You’re talking shit. You call the police now,” he continues, becoming increasingly agitated.

According to the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website, smoking is largely prohibited within buildings, which includes common properties such as:

Atriums

Courtyards

Common corridors

Lifts

Lobbies

Void decks

Stairwells

Smoking is also not allowed within any area within five metres of the following premises:

Ventilation intakes

External windows

Openings

Entrances

Exits to buildings of commercial, industrial, or recreational purposes or publicly accessible where smoking is prohibited

‘They’re just doing their job’: Netizens disapprove of man’s actions

In the comments section, several users disapproved of the man’s actions, while others recounted similar experiences.

One netizen said they “stepped under the walkway shelter” while they were smoking on a rainy day, and claimed to have been “fined $200”.

However, others disagreed with how the man responded.

“They’re just doing their job. You can don’t smoke if rain. If you want smoke, stay far away,” one netizen commented.

Another mused: “Bro acting it’s ok to break the rules because rain.”

Stomp has reached out to NEA and the man supposedly in the video for more information.

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