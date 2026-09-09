The TikToker claims the female officer asked if he had a girlfriend and then said she could be his.

Man claims female officer at Tuas Checkpoint offered to be his girlfriend after asking if he was single

A man was left amused after a female officer at Tuas Checkpoint allegedly offered to be his girlfriend after asking if he was single.

TikToker @follownat recounted the incident in a video posted on Sept 6, describing the encounter as the “first time experiencing a pick-up line (as a guy)”.

In the clip, the TikToker says he is often subjected to additional checks or questioning by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers whenever he passes through the checkpoint.

On this occasion, follownat said an officer asked where his girlfriend was.

“Then I was like, huh? Err… no girlfriend eh, single leh. Then she suddenly said, like, oh, then I’ll be your girlfriend lor,” he recounts.

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In response to doubters, follownat uploaded a follow-up video the next day, showing dashcam footage of the encounter.

The footage was captured at what appeared to be the car clearance zone at Tuas Checkpoint.

An unidentified female voice, whose owner is not seen in the video, is heard asking follownat about a “girl”, to which the TikToker responds with confusion.

After repeating herself several times, the woman elaborates: “You know... Where’s your girlfriend?”

“Aiya, no girlfriend lah. So sad leh,” follownat replies.

The female voice then says, “OK la, I be yours la,” prompting follownat to burst out laughing.

As the gantry opens, the woman said that she was “just kidding,” while follownat praised her for being “so smooth”.

Netizens reaction with amusement and disbelief

Combined, both videos racked up more than 200,000 views, 8,500 reactions, and 200 comments.

Comments on the first video were light hearted.

“OK, bro, we get it, you got game,” said a netizen. “So did you get her number?” another asked.

Some comments took a supernatural turn, with many suggesting that the officer had seen someone in his car and was pretending to flirt with him to change the subject.

Several netizens claiming to have worked with the ICA also insisted the checkpoint was haunted, though the claims were probably spurious.

However, many still saw it as an amusing story.

“Who says they are always serious?” asked a netizen. “So cute. Hahaha,” another said.

“Was this a jiejie (big sister)? There is one jiejie who is very friendly and chitty chatty,” yet another netizen said.

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